Best 4/20 Food Deals to Satisfy Your Munchies

Best Munchies Food Deals for 4/20 April 20 has become an unofficial marijuana holiday. Several Restaurants across the nation are offering food deals and discounts for a limited time for those who may be feeling hungrier than usual to celebrate. Though the origins of this unofficial holiday is unknown, the date 4/20 has evolved into a day to celebrate cannabis culture in the country. Marijuana is also legal for medical use and recreational use across many states. From fast food to coffee, sweets and wings, keep scrolling for a list of several restaurants offering deals to satisfy your munchies cravings.

Wingstop Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wingstop is bringing back it’s Hot Box ahead of 4/20. Customers can choose three tenders or eight wings tossed in Fiery Nacho dry rub, a spicy, cheesy seasoning, topped with ranch and herbs and served over fries, with a drink included.

KFC Get a pot pie combo for $4.20 with a medium drink or two for $2.95 offer two pieces of Original Recipe or Extra Crispy Chicken, or two hand‑breaded tenders at any KFC restaurant. KFC is also introducing a $20 Chick N’ Nug meal, which is a bucket with 6 pieces of chicken on the bones, 12 nuggets with two large sides, and a biscuit. This deal is online only. Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Insomnia Cookies Partnered with Hostess for a limited edition lineup with new cookie varieties, including Cloud 9 Cravings Classic and Toastie Filled Classic. Rewards members can buy four classic cookies and get two free on in-store and pickup orders from April 18-20, with surprise perks on April 20, according to Insomnia.

Chipotle Chipole is bringing back it’s one of a kind promos, buy one get one free on all entrées. However, you have to show up before 3 p.m. wearing a hockey jersey in honor of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Not really a 4/20 deal but could be good for hockey fans who are also having extra cravings.

Jimmy John’s Jimmy John’s is offering a “dream rotation menu” featuring a toasted sandwich, chips, and the new Cereal n’ Milk Crispy Treat. Source: Education Images / Getty

Blaze Pizza For April 20 only, Blaze Pizza is offering a “Get Blazed with your BFF” bundle for $25.99 (plus tax and fees) online only. This deal includes two build-your-own 11-inch pizzas, two fountain drinks and two desserts. Only at select stores.

Del Taco Del Taco is offering rewards members a buy one get one free deal on carne asada fries. Customers can also receive free delivery on orders more than $20 through the app.

Ben & Jerry’s With a collab with Gopuff, Ben & Jerry’s is offering a $1 promotion on “Half Baked” ice cream pints between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Taco Bell Taco Bell is offering a great deal for 4/20. Spend $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats or Postmates and get a large Nacho Fries for free.