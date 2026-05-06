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T.I. Announces “King Succession Tour” With His Sons

T.I. announced his “King Succession Tour,” bringing his sons on the road for a special, family-centered run this summer.

Published on May 6, 2026

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T.I.
Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

T.I. is hitting the road this summer, but this tour is about more than just music.

The Atlanta rapper has officially announced “The King Succession Tour,” a 10-city run that will feature his sons, King and Domani, joining him on stage.

The tour is set to begin in July and wrap up in August, making stops in cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. For fans in the Carolinas, T.I. will also stop in Charlotte on July 19.

What makes this tour stand out is the meaning behind it. By bringing his sons along, T.I. is turning this into a generational moment, highlighting both legacy and transition. The name “King Succession” reflects that idea, signaling a passing of the torch while still celebrating his own impact on the game.

The announcement also comes as T.I. prepares to release what he has said will be his final album, Kill The King, making this tour even more significant for longtime fans.

Presale tickets go live May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general ticket sales on May 8 at 10 a.m.

With a limited number of dates and a unique family dynamic at the center, this tour is shaping up to be one of T.I.’s most meaningful runs yet.

Tour Dates

7/8/2026 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
7/10/2026 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
7/11/2026 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
7/17/2026 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
7/18/2026 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
7/19/2026 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
7/24/2026 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
7/26/2026 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
8/13/2026 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
8/15/2026 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Read more here.

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