Sybil Wilkes Covers Black Power, Health Alerts & Wealth Building with today’s What We Need to Know

✕ Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” cuts through the noise to bring you the information you need to stay informed and empowered. Here’s what’s happening right now. South Carolina Senate Blocks Attack on Clyburn’s Majority-Black Districte House In a significant win for Black political representation, the South Carolina State Senate voted Tuesday to reject a controversial congressional redistricting map backed by the Trump administration. The proposed map would have dismantled the state’s only majority-Black congressional district — the seat held by veteran Democratic Congressman James Clyburn. The effort failed partly on timing: with early voting already underway for the state’s June primary, several key Republicans broke ranks and argued it was too late to safely redraw the boundaries. The vote is a reminder of how fragile, and how worth fighting for Black electoral power remains.



WHO Declares Global Health Emergency Over Ebola Outbreakouth Carolina’s Redistricting Power Play Could Cost Voters and Taxpayers The World Health Organization has officially declared a global health emergency following a rare Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Health officials around the world are monitoring the situation closely. For those concerned closer to home, the Centers for Disease Control has emphasized that the overall risk to the American public currently remains low. Stay alert, follow credible health sources, and keep informed as this situation develops.

Consumer Confidence Drops as Economic Divide Widens American households are feeling the pinch. U.S. consumer confidence slipped this month as elevated inflation and rising gas prices continue squeezing family budgets. A new survey reveals a stark K-shaped economic divide — wealthier families are reporting growing confidence, while lower-income households are increasingly struggling to keep up. Meanwhile, the stock market continues hovering near record highs, a reality that feels distant to many working families. For Black households already navigating systemic economic barriers, this widening gap is not just a statistic it’s daily life.it comes to building generational wealth, every deduction counts.