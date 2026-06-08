Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Black Unemployment, SNAP Changes, Politics, and More

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Sybil Wilkes delivers a quick, no-nonsense roundup of the headlines that matter most to our community. Today’s “What We Need to Know” segment moves fast, touching on politics, local leadership, family budgets, and a powerful piece of our shared history. Here’s a closer look at the stories shaping the conversation.are. Here’s what you need to keep on your radar.

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A Misleading Claim on Black Unemployment

President Trump drew sharp criticism during a Wisconsin event over the weekend when he claimed that Black unemployment had reached its lowest level ever, then admitted he didn’t know where the figure came from. The numbers tell a different story. Federal data shows Black unemployment stood at 6.6% in May, higher than when he took office in January 2025 and higher than rates seen throughout much of the Biden administration. For families watching their finances closely, accuracy matters. The episode renewed long-standing concerns about the president’s repeated use of inaccurate economic statistics, especially when those numbers touch our communities directly.

RELATED STORY: Despite Trump’s White Savior Claims, Black People Did Worse Economically Under Him In 2025