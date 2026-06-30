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Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Druski is getting his flowers from one of the greatest comedians to ever to do it.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Druski 2026 BET Awards
Source: Erik Umphrey / BET

Druski is getting his flowers from one of the greatest comedians to ever to do it.

After making his debut as host of the 2026 BET Awards, the Atlanta comedian had social media buzzing with his skits, celebrity interactions, and quick-witted humor throughout the night. From reviving his Belly Gang Kush inspired character to sharing hilarious moments with Ray J and Keke Palmer, Druski kept the audience entertained from start to finish.

He also had the internet talking after spotting Love Island star Olandria Carthen in the crowd and calling her “fine sh*t,” adding another funny viral moment.

Following the award show, Druski revealed that he received a congratulatory text from comedy legend Chris Rock. In the message, Rock didn’t just praise his performance, he declared Druski the greatest host in BET Awards history.

“Hey incredible. Best host ever. You officially retired me. Hats off, you’re the best.”

Rock knows a thing or two about hosting the BET Awards himself, having taken the stage in 2014. His endorsement felt like a passing of the torch from one comedy legend to the next.

Druski opened this year’s ceremony with a sequel to his controversial megachurch pastor skit, setting the tone for a night filled with laughs and viral moments. Days after the show, he took to social media to thank everyone who has supported his journey.

“THIS IS FOR ANYONE WHO EVER SUPPORTED ME, CAME TO A SHOW, COULDA BEEN AUDITION, MEET & GREET, REPOSTED ME, COMMENTED, LIKED… IDGAF I LOVE ALL OF YALL & THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING OF GREATNESS 🙏🏾🙏🏾THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !”

Salute to Druski.

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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