9th Wonder Gives Sneak Peek At What’s Next During Jamla Records’ Private Listening Session

Published on January 11, 2024

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24

Paige Boyd

K975 was on the scene at Headliners Barbershop in Cary as super-producer 9th Wonder presented a private listening session for members of the Jamla Records roster. With K975’s DJ Remedy as host, DJs and radio insiders from across North Carolina were treated to unreleased music from the likes of Swank & King Draft, Heather Victoria, The Musalini, Sweata, and Reuben Vincent. While we can’t share what we heard (yet!), we can tell you that Jamla has some heat coming! Take a look at our highlights below!

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

Jamla Records Private Listening Session 1/10/24 Source:Radio One Raleigh

9th wonder Heather Victoria hip hop

