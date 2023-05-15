Radio One Exclusives

Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

Published on May 15, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-LUXURY-TIFFANY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Martha Stewart, America’s favorite homemaker and one of Snoop Dogg’s BFFs, has been selected by Sports Illustrated to grace the cover of their legendary swimsuit edition.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Stewart for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition!

Stewart, 81, marks the oldest cover model of the swimsuit edition, which started back in 1964. She’s one of four women to highlight this year’s campaign, which, according to Sports Illustrated, will celebrate “28 incredible women”. The cover model list for 2023 also includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader.

Stewart is not only a television icon, but she’s also a best-selling author and former model, though she hasn’t done much swimsuit modeling lately. Keep scrolling to see how she did!

To see SI’s coverage of this year’s swimsuit edition, [click here].

Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

2. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

3. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

4. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

5. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

6. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

7. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

8. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

9. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

10. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

11. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

12. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

13. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

14. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

15. Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model

RELATED TAGS

Martha Stewart sports illustrated swimsuit
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close