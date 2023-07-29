Listen Live
Entertainment News

Pass The Mic LIVE: DJ Cassidy United Hip-Hop’s Golden Age With 50 Rap Legends At Radio City In NYC

Published on July 29, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

 

As hip-hop is celebrated globally this year for its 50th anniversary, one thing that no one can deny is that rap would never have been able to take it this far if it weren’t for pioneers of the Golden Age.

Although the genre was first introduced during the mid ’70s, it took until 1979 before the music was even televised due to its association with inner-city issues and, well, general racism in America. However, things grew tenfold by the time hip-hop had reached the mid ’80s with emcees like Slick Rick, The Jungle Brothers, Public Enemy, KRS-One, the dynamic duo of Eric B. & Rakim and Roxanne Shanté as just some of the handful who helped elevate what it meant to be a lyricist. Guys like LL Cool J and Run-D.M.C. brought the commercial appeal to rap that we now see newer acts like Drake and Travis Scott benefitting astronomically from. For the ladies, Queen Latifah and Salt-N-Pepa were two shining examples that proved women have voices behind the mic as well; now, female rap is all that anyone can talk about.

That’s why we had to give major props to seasoned mixmaster DJ Cassidy for using the latest stop on his Pass The Mic LIVE! Tour to unite 50 rap legends on one stage for an unforgettable blast from the past where it all started: New York City!

 

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!

Source: Richard Bord / Getty

 

 

RELATED: Red Bull & Rakim Help Bring Breaking Culture Back To NYC

Setting up shop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall last Friday (July 21), DJ Cassidy gathered nearly every core rapper from hip-hop’s Golden Age and simply let them rip the stage with their biggest hits. Not a seat was left unfilled, and some even had to stand in the aisle in order to really get down they way they wanted to. Each act flowed after one another with such precision that it all felt like one big nonstop performance. Crowd cheers for The Sugar Hill Gang and Kurtis Blow, the first rapper signed to a major label, were equal in volume to the likes of Onyx, Brand Nubian and EPMD amongst others. Kid N’ Play did their classic House Party dance routine, Monie Love was rocking the stage “in the middle” as per usual and Naughty By Nature’s Treach had the entire venue’s undivided attention while spitting his group’s classic banger, “Hip-Hop Hooray.”

The headliners — whew! — they made it absolutely clear why each deserves a place on any proverbial Hip-Hop Mount Rushmore, with Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, the God MC himself Rakim and a double play by Slick Rick alongside Doug E. Fresh capping off a night where hip-hop shined gold for all to see.

 

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

 

See the full photo recap of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic LIVE! Tour at Radio City Music Hall in NYC below, including a few pics from the exclusive afterparty hosted by Martell:

 


The post Pass The Mic LIVE: DJ Cassidy United Hip-Hop’s Golden Age With 50 Rap Legends At Radio City In NYC appeared first on Black America Web.

Pass The Mic LIVE: DJ Cassidy United Hip-Hop’s Golden Age With 50 Rap Legends At Radio City In NYC  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Treach of Naughty By Nature

Treach of Naughty By Nature Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

2. Dres, KRS-ONE and Chi-Ali

Dres, KRS-ONE and Chi-Ali Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

3. O’Neal McKnight and Don Pooh

O'Neal McKnight and Don Pooh Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

4. Kurtis Blow and Wonder Mike

Kurtis Blow and Wonder Mike Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

5. Monie Love

Monie Love Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

6. Full Force

Full Force Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

7. Lord Jamar

Lord Jamar Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

8. Erick Sermon and MC Serch

Erick Sermon and MC Serch Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

9. B-Boys Crazy Legs and Miguel “Bboy Gravity” Rosario

B-Boys Crazy Legs and Miguel "Bboy Gravity" Rosario Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

10. Big Daddy Kane and Parrish Smith

Big Daddy Kane and Parrish Smith Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

11. Fredro Starr, Sadat X, Lord Jamar, Dana Dane

Fredro Starr, Sadat X, Lord Jamar, Dana Dane Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

12. Kool Moe Dee

Kool Moe Dee Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

13. Doug E. Fresh

Doug E. Fresh Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

14. DJ Cassidy

DJ Cassidy Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

15. Radio City Music Hall Packed For DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic LIVE!’

Radio City Music Hall Packed For DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic LIVE!' Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

16. Doug E. Fresh and DJ Cassidy

Doug E. Fresh and DJ Cassidy Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

17. Slick Rick

Slick Rick Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

18. Lil Vicious

Lil Vicious Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

19. Rakim

Rakim Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

20. KRS One and DJ Cassidy

KRS One and DJ Cassidy Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

21. Treach of Naughty by Nature

Treach of Naughty by Nature Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

22. Kid ‘n Play

Kid 'n Play Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

23. Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth and DJ Cassidy

Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth and DJ Cassidy Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

24. Smooth B and Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth

Smooth B and Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

25. Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr of Onyx

Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr of Onyx Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

26. CL Smooth

CL Smooth Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

27. CL Smooth

CL Smooth Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

28. Poc Fu of Fu-Schnickens

Poc Fu of Fu-Schnickens Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

29. Chip Fu and Poc Fu of Fu-Schnickens

Chip Fu and Poc Fu of Fu-Schnickens Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

30. Grand Puba of Brand Nubian

Grand Puba of Brand Nubian Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

31. Sadat X and Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian

Sadat X and Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

32. Sadat X of Brand Nubian

Sadat X of Brand Nubian Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

33. Monie Love

Monie Love Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

34. Mc Serch

Mc Serch Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

35. Special Ed

Special Ed Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

36. Special Ed

Special Ed Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

37. Mc Shan

Mc Shan Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

38. Roxanne Shante

Roxanne Shante Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

39. Roxanne Shante

Roxanne Shante Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

40. Dana Dane

Dana Dane Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

41. Kool Moe Dee

Kool Moe Dee Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

42. Busy Bee

Busy Bee Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

43. Kurtis Blow

Kurtis Blow Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

44. Scorpio and GrandMaster Melle Mel

Scorpio and GrandMaster Melle Mel Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

45. Barshon

Barshon Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

46. Chi-Ali

Chi-Ali Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

47. Master Gee of Sugar Hill Gang

Master Gee of Sugar Hill Gang Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

48. Wonder Mike and Diamond of Sugar Hill Gang

Wonder Mike and Diamond of Sugar Hill Gang Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

49. Kid ‘n Play

Kid 'n Play Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

50. Famed Stylist June Ambrose

Famed Stylist June Ambrose Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

51. Big Daddy Kane and DJ Cassidy

Big Daddy Kane and DJ Cassidy Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

52. KRS-One and MC Shan

KRS-One and MC Shan Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

53. DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! Source:Getty

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

54. DJ Cassidy and Grandmaster Melle Mel

DJ Cassidy and Grandmaster Melle Mel Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

55. Kurtis Blow

Kurtis Blow Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

56. Greg Nice

Greg Nice Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

57. DJ SNS and DJ Cassidy

DJ SNS and DJ Cassidy Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

58. Grandmaster Melle Mel

Grandmaster Melle Mel Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

59. B-Boy Crazy Legs

B-Boy Crazy Legs Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

60. Celebrity Stylist June Ambrose

Celebrity Stylist June Ambrose Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

61. Full Force and DJ Cassidy

Full Force and DJ Cassidy Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

62. Grandmaster Flash

Grandmaster Flash Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

63. Rakim, DJ Cassidy and Kurtis Blow

Rakim, DJ Cassidy and Kurtis Blow Source:JOCO Media

DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live!
Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY
July 21, 2023

RELATED TAGS

DJ Cassidy Hip Hop 50 NYC
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close