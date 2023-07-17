Listen Live
The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala

Published on July 17, 2023

Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jay-Z put on a stylish event over the weekend when he attended the Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala in New York City. The Shawn Carter Foundation and program was founded in 2003 and was created to help low income students achieve their goal of higher education. The foundation awards scholarships to over 200 students annually across America.

The 53 year old rapper was spotted modeling a classic black tuxedo suit with a satin bow tie at the event to celebrate two decades of the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund. Jay Z founded with his mother, Gloria Carter, who was also in attendance with her new wife.

Other stars were certainly out and about in their very best looks to celebrate the foundation’s big anniversary and were sure to stop and pose for the cameras along the way. Check out some of our favorite looks from the annual affair.

 

The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Regina Hall

Regina Hall Source:Getty

Regina Hall looked stunning at the Gala in this white and silver number.

 

2. Tinashe

Tinashe Source:Getty

Tinashe looked like a dream in this silver dress and classic up ‘do.

 

3. Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons Source:Getty

Angela Simmons stepped out for the night in this curve hugging, off the shoulder black dress. 

 

4. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Source:Getty

 Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made it a date night at the annual event.

 

5. Angela Martinez

Angela Martinez Source:Getty

Angela Martinez was also on the scene in this all black dress.

6. Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert Source:Getty

Lil Uzi Vert made a fashion statement at the annual event. 

