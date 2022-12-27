The Dos And Don’ts Of 2023 New Year’s Resolutions

New Year’s Day is right around the corner!
For many, 2022 was a comeback year after the devastating events of 2020 and the unstable aftermath that trickled its way into 2021. Although we are far from leaving the effects of COVID-19 in the past — cases are currently rising over in the Northeast — the overall fear of contracting the virus and/or dying from it are either at an extreme low or completely nonexistent for a sizable portion of society.
With that said, ringing in 2023 will definitely come with its fair share of group celebrations, champagne toasting and more than a few New Year’s resolutions.
Regardless of what you believe in though, we hope that putting your faith into a higher power will be at the top of that list for all of our loyal readers out there.
There are tons of New Year’s resolutions worth keeping other than your faith of course, not to mention a few we think you’d actually be better off avoiding completely. While some declarations can set you up for a years-worth of success, others are simply based on either ego, false sense of self or wishful thinking if we’re being honest. Thankfully, we’re here to weed out the good from the bad.
Do what you want ultimately — it’s your life to live! — but feel free to use these 20 dos and don’ts that we specifically put together for anyone out there feeling a bit apprehensive about 2023 and in need of a little guidance. With just a few days left in 2022, we’re here to help make things feel even more amazing in the new year.
Keep scrolling to leave 2022 in the past and prepare for a bright future with some helpful New Year’s resolutions — 10 dos and 10 don’ts! — that will ensure a successful 2023:
1. DO: Quit Smoking TobaccoSource:Getty
Cancer kills far too many, regardless of race and/or gender. Don’t make it an easy trip to the grave for yourself.
2. DON’T: Quit Smoking “Cold Turkey”
We fully support quitting a nasty habit, but don’t fool yourself into thinking it’s an overnight journey. Patience is key!
3. DO: Figure Out a Consistent Workout PlanSource:Getty
Nothing wrong with getting that body right and tight.
4. DON’T: Work Out Every Single DaySource:Getty
You can put yourself at higher risk of serious injury by pushing yourself in the gym too hard. Take it easy, tiger!
5. DO: Gain A SkillSource:Getty
We all can afford to elevate our individual skill sets. Don’t be afraid to try something new.
6. DONT: Try To Be Someone/Something You’re NotSource:Getty
Not a trained mechanic? Don’t try to be one! It’s one thing to go through the proper channels in order to develop new skills, but jumping in without training could actually make your situation worse.
7. DO: Expand Your Dating PoolSource:Getty
Got a type? Get rid of it! You may be missing out on what you need by being too busy going after your ego-based wants.
8. DON’T: Search For A SoulmateSource:Getty
Key word: “search.” Let love find you instead of wasting time, energy and pieces of your heart searching for affection in a sea of equally lost souls.
9. DO: Upgrade Your Travel Plans From Domestic To InternationalSource:Getty
You’ll never understand the true definition of diversity, or what it means to really be free, until you begin traveling the world. Passports please!
10. DON’T: On-A-Whim TravelingSource:Getty
With bills that need to be paid, a job to afford it all, family members that seek attention and relationships that need nurturing, choosing to travel at random can sometimes be a selfish decision if not planned out properly. At the very least, take PTO!
11. DO: Read MoreSource:Getty
Contrary to what anyone may have told you, reading is still and will always be fundamental.
12. DON’T: Start Books You Have No Intention Of FinishingSource:Getty
If you’re not a bookworm, save yourself the literary dollars and shelf space by simply taking baby steps. New magazines based on your interests might be a good place to start!
13. DO: Be More Sex-PositiveSource:Getty
No prudes allowed in 2023!
14. DON’T: Start Having “YOLO” SexSource:Getty
Have your carnal fun, but please don’t put yourself in risky situations that can have permanent affects on your health and life overall.
15. DO: Open Your Mind To Therapy Sessions
From those with severe mental struggles to the ones who just need a non-judgmental stranger to talk to, professional therapy can feel like a godsend.
16. DON’T: Become Your Own Therapist
How do you expect to fix those mental problems if you can’t get out of your own head for a second? There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for and getting help.
17. DO: Change Yourself For The BetterSource:Getty
However it plays out, look into yourself and try to change at least five things you personally know will elevate the relationships and opportunities in your life.
18. DON’T: Become Jaded Due To A Bad YearSource:Getty
2022 sucked? 2023 doesn’t have to be if you choose not to bring negative energy into the new year. As a popular Disney Princess once sang, “Let it go!”
19. DO: Try & Catch Up On Old ResolutionsSource:Getty
Never too late to do everything you’ve been planning. Again, it’s your life to live!
20. DON’T: Set New Year’s Resolutions Altogether
…or just ignore this list completely and enjoy your life however the wind blows in your neck of the woods.
In short, Happy New Year! May 2023 bring you light and love, not to mention all the resolutions you set forth to accomplish.