Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving

Ah, Thanksgiving—a time for fellowship, laughter, and an overindulgence in Granny’s mac n’ cheese and yams. As we head into another annual dinner, beware, there are pitfalls lurking amidst that cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Wanna avoid the inevitable side eye from Auntie this year? Tired of saying, “I’m not coming next year” and still go? Here’s a guide for the whole family on 10 Things You Should Never Do At (Black) Thanksgiving Dinner.

1. Arrive Empty-Handed Source:Getty Thanksgiving is a communal effort, so don’t be that guest who shows up with nothing but an empty stomach. Bring a dish, a dessert, drinks, or at the very least, some napkins!

2. Overstay Your Welcome Source:Getty While spending time with family is great, lingering for hours after the last slice of pie has been served can turn a warm gathering into an awkward marathon. Know when it’s time to head out, graciously.

3. Engage in Heated Debates Source:Kya Kelly Passionate discussions are healthy, but Thanksgiving dinner is not the place to turn the table into a battleground. Save the debates for another time and focus on the things that unite rather than divide. Unless, of course, there’s elephants that need addressing…

4. Experiment with Exotic Dishes Without Warning Source:Getty Introducing your family to new culinary horizons is commendable, but surprises ain’t for everybody. Stick to the status-quo.

5. Interrupt the Thanksgiving Grace or Toast Source:Getty Whether it’s a heartfelt grace or a festive toast, interrupting these moments with inappropriate comments or “look-at-me” jokes is a major faux pas. Show some respect, lawd!

6. Bring Uninvited Guests Source:Getty A last-minute addition to the guest list can throw off the entire seating arrangement and menu. Always check with the host/your family before bringing along any uninvited guests, no matter how charming they may be.

7. Put The Aux Down Source:Getty While your playlist might be a pre-game masterpiece, Thanksgiving dinner is not the time for an impromptu DJ practice. Unless asked, avoid taking control of the music. The elders won’t appreciate you mixing Luther Vandross with Sexyy Red…

8. Engage in Tech Overload at the Table Source:Getty Thanksgiving is about connecting with loved ones, not your phone or tablet. Refrain from excessive texting, social media scrolling, or taking calls at the table. Give your full attention to the people around you. It’s basic manners.

9. Leave Without Offering to Help with Cleanup Source:Apartment Therapy The feast may be over, but the cleanup is just beginning. Don’t be the disappearing act that leaves the fam with a mountain of dirty dishes and tables. Offer to help clean up or, at the very least, express your gratitude for the meal and hospitality before making your exit.