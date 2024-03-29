Listen Live
Tyrese Defends Diddy Following His Sex Trafficking Allegations, Social Media Roasts Him

Published on March 29, 2024

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Booooooy, if there was ever a person who simply does not know how to read a room, it’s Tyrese.

I suppose it shouldn’t be surprising that the guy who got dragged after he attacked Lil Nas X with homophobic “Christian” nonsense and again after he declared that he wishes he was “born Latino” in an anti-Black rant about Black families is the same guy who found the exact wrong way to publicly respond to news of rape and sex trafficking allegations against thoroughly disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Wednesday, the “How You Gonna Act Like That” singer, in all his infinite wisdom, posted his support of Diddy on Instagram.

 

“What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the award shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life and I also can’t act as if my high school backyard parties throughout South Central LA wasn’t the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on slew of hit records,” Tyrese wrote in an IG post that has since been deleted from his account but not before it went viral on the internet that never forgets. “I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this [man] means to me and all of us and what he has done for the community of music and culture.”

“Don’t worry I’m the only one crazy enough to jump out there and say what most of you want to say but you don’t have the balls to do so because it’s very normal for people to be going through a rough patch and we all sit back and make a mockery of it. But I’m not gonna do that,” the Four Brothers actor continued. “I’m praying for Diddy, his kids, his family, his mother and all of the alleged victims that’s in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard. I love this brother. He’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel. Praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all this is happening, God bless you and your family…”

First of all, a “rough patch” is what happens when people in a long-term relationship have been arguing for two weeks straight. Diddy reportedly fled while both his homes were being raided by Homeland Security while investigating him for alleged rape and sex trafficking. But beyond that, bruh, it just really seems like the best thing Tyrese could have done in response to the Diddy scandal was to keep his thoughts in the drafts.

But that’s not what he did, and now the fine folks on X are sharing their thoughts on the actor and recording artist’s abject inability to STFU. Check out these responses below.

Tyrese Defends Diddy Following His Sex Trafficking Allegations, Social Media Roasts Him  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Tyrese, how many accused sexual predators are you going to defend, bro?

2.

3.

4. DON’T CALL IT A ROUGH PATCH!

5.

6. Wait, did you just say you be going to Diddy parties?

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

