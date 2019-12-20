Blame It On The Ciroc : Meek Mill Attempts To Freestlye While Drunk At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party

Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday extravaganza has supplied us with a smartphone snatching, a Throne reunion, a memeable moment with Kanye and JAY-Z and now we have a drunk freestyle from Meek Mill.

We can thank Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Meek’s friend Michael Rubin for the video that shows a sauced up Meek Mill with a drink in his hand trying to drop some bars over Luther Vandross’s timeless record “Never Too Much.” In the clip, we see Diddy standing right next to the Philly rapper, for the most part, rode the beat as well as he could and even stuck to the theme of the song before he admitted: “I’m drunk as shit.”

Meek being the good sport that he is taking it all in stride, making fun of himself Tweeting “I’m not drinking no more lol,” “Somebody put something in that liquor lol,” and I tried to rip Luther Vandross beat last night wtf I’m embarrassed.”

I’m not drinking nomore lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2019

Somebody put something in that liquor lol https://t.co/n7wuNPz5ML 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2019

Me waking up looking at the gram 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VzQoy97t5j — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 18, 2019

Well, if anything, he probably gave Diddy an idea for a song once he decides to come out of “retirement.” Maybe then Meek can hop on the track sober and deliver those bars we have grown accustomed to hearing from him on the regular. We will totally be here for it.

