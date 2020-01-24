2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters Revealed!!

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed and are as follows:

EAST ALL STAR STARTERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain)

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

Kemba Walkr

Trae Young

WEST ALL STAR STARTERS

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Luka Doncic

James Harden

Kawhi Leonard

