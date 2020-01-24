2020 NBA All-Star Game Starters Revealed!!

The starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have been revealed and are as follows:
EAST ALL STAR STARTERS
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain)
Joel Embiid
Pascal Siakam
Kemba Walkr
Trae Young
WEST ALL STAR STARTERS
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Luka Doncic
James Harden
Kawhi Leonard
