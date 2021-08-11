Batman Sidekick Robin Comes Out As Bisexual In New Comic Arc

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As the world grows into a more accepting community for all with each passing day, a lot of the institutions that’ve been part of our culture for decades now are also changing right along with the times.

DC Comics superhero Batman has been a mainstay in pop culture, and his longtime sidekick Robin has played a prominent role in the series’ mythology. In a very progressive twist, the Tim Drake iteration of Robin has officially come out as bisexual in a new installment of Batman: Urban Legends.

As TMZ reports, writers on Urban Legends have decided to give Tim Drake a male romantic interest by the name of Bernard Dowd. Here’s how the outlet describes the story arc in which the two men express their attraction for one another:

“The story goes … Robin had a “lightbulb moment” while fighting side-by-side with Bernard. After coming to his rescue as Robin, Tim later hits up Bernard’s pad, and you can see the anticipation’s building ’cause he hypes himself up, saying … ‘It’s OK, Tim. You got this.’

When Bernard opens the door he’s on the verge of asking out Tim on a date, but Tim interrupts with … ‘I’m really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out.’

Bernard responds, ‘I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?’ Robin says yes, and that’s the cliffhanger … until the next issue drops in December.”

Given the long stretch to find out what happens next, it’s very likely the move was done to garner headlines and cause tons of fan conversation. However, many DC Comics fans have suspected that Robin was on the LGBTQ spectrum on some level for years now, which alludes to the fact that it’s probably been in the works for a while now. We doubt this affects his platonic partnership with the boss man Bruce Wayne, but we guess the new issue in December will be the ultimate decision-maker.

Do you think introducing a new sexuality for a fan-favorite character makes sense? Let us know your thoughts on this, respectfully of course!

