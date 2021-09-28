Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dreamville Festival 2022

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dreamville Festival 2022

Source: Dreamville Festival 2022 / Radio One Digital

J. Cole and The Dreamville team announced that Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am DreamvilleFest.com.

Instead of Cole only bringing the largest artist-led festivals in the country and major annual events to the home. He is having it extended to two-day event next spring after selling out Year 1 with 40,000 attendees from across the globe.

This news follows the Friday kick-off to his The Off-Season tour, which is the first major US hip-hop arena tour since COVID began.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: More Than 5 Reasons Why You Can’t-Miss Dreamville

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People
Dreamville Festiville 2019
81 photos

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Star Transformation: J. Cole
2016 Pemberton Music Festival
22 photos

Latest…

Dreamville Festival , j. cole

Videos
Latest
Close