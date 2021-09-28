Dreamville Festival 2022

J. Cole and The Dreamville team announced that Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am DreamvilleFest.com.
Instead of Cole only bringing the largest artist-led festivals in the country and major annual events to the home. He is having it extended to two-day event next spring after selling out Year 1 with 40,000 attendees from across the globe.
This news follows the Friday kick-off to his The Off-Season tour, which is the first major US hip-hop arena tour since COVID began.
