Dreamville Festival 2022

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole and The Dreamville team announced that Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am DreamvilleFest.com.

Instead of Cole only bringing the largest artist-led festivals in the country and major annual events to the home. He is having it extended to two-day event next spring after selling out Year 1 with 40,000 attendees from across the globe.

This news follows the Friday kick-off to his The Off-Season tour, which is the first major US hip-hop arena tour since COVID began.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: More Than 5 Reasons Why You Can’t-Miss Dreamville

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…