Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Annual Academy Awards has officially wrapped, but not before becoming one of the most talked about and controversial award shows all ALL TIME! In a moment that will go down in live TV history, Will Smith slapped the fire out of Chris Rock after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, calling her “G.I. Jane.”

The 2022 Oscars was an entertaining spectacle, even pre-slap, due to the show being produced by Will Packer, who brought diversity and flavor to the normally stale broadcast. It was part Oscars, part MTV Movie Awards, mixed with a dash of the Source Awards — but who would’ve thought Will Smith would’ve been Suge Knight. Sufficed to say, black twitter had a time making jokes and memes about the slap heard and felt around the world.

Check out our picks for the Top 5 Slap Tweets from the 2022 Academy Awards

Things we don’t talk about: – Bruno – Jada — Dom Garrett (@DomGarrett) March 28, 2022

