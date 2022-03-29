Entertainment News
Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

Dreamville Festival 2022

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

Source: ABC / abc

The 94th Annual Academy Awards has officially wrapped, but not before becoming one of the most talked about and controversial award shows all ALL TIME! In a moment that will go down in live TV history, Will Smith slapped the fire out of Chris Rock  after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, calling her “G.I. Jane.”

The 2022 Oscars was an entertaining spectacle, even pre-slap, due to the show being produced by Will Packer, who brought diversity and flavor to the normally stale broadcast. It was part Oscars, part MTV Movie Awards, mixed with a dash of the Source Awards —  but who would’ve thought Will Smith would’ve been Suge Knight. Sufficed to say, black twitter had a time making jokes and memes about the slap heard and felt around the world.

Check out our picks for the Top 5 Slap Tweets from the 2022 Academy Awards

