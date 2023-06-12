Joseline Hernadez and Lex Fight Backstage at Mayweather-Gotti Fight (Video)

Joseline Hernandez was in a brawl with Big Lex backstage at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti fight. The brawl in Miami worked throughout an entire backstage area, with Hernandez getting the best of Big Lex, hitting a security guard, another random woman, and more.
Also present in the video is Joseline’s husband, Ballistic, who screams at Big Lex after the initial encounter. The reasons for the start of the fight are unknown.
Footage from the brawl is available below via ZeusNetworkTealnc:
