JAY-Z Performs at Pharrell’s LV Fashion Show In Paris (Video)

JAY-Z didn’t only attend the Louis Vuitton debut of Pharrell as the Creative Director of Menswear, but he also performed. Hitting the timeline from Paris, videos show performances of “Ni$$as in Paris,” “Frontin,” “PSA,” and more.
How much you think Jay Z got paid?
Check out video via JAY-Z Daily twitter account:
