Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Lil Bam 2x Steps Up To The Mic

Published on July 18, 2023

***Contains Explicit Language***

In a very special episode of DJ Remedy’s freestyles, we are introduced to High Point’s Lil Bam 2x. He decided to cut the small talk and went straight into beast mode. Check out his exclusive performance of his single, “Right Now,” in the video above, and check out his latest single, “ROADTORICHES,” on all platforms!

 

RELATED TAGS

High Point Lil Bam 2x Ride With Remedy Freestyles TM

