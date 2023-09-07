Kanye West AKA Ye Launches Legal Offensive Against Instagram Music Leaker

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is launching a legal offensive against an Instagram page for leaking a number of unreleased songs to the public. According to the report, Ye believes the person was once part of his musical inner circle and is violating a confidentiality agreement.

TMZ reports that Kanye West, 46, filed a suit against the Instagram account @DaUnreleasedGod for releasing reportedly 21 songs since March of this year on the social media network. The same social media handle operates a page on X, formerly known as Twitter, and an additional 11 songs were leaked to the service.

More from TMZ:

The complaint specifies Ye has no clue who’s behind the IG page but believes whoever is behind the account worked with him in the past and signed a confidentiality agreement before being given access to the tracks … and he believes the leaks violated those agreements.

He plans to amend the filing with the names of the people behind the account once he learns their identity.

The outlet adds that West is rumored to be working on new tunes en route to a musical comeback.

In other Kanye West news, Yeezy and his wife, Bianca Censori, are banned from using a water taxi service in Italy after performing what appeared to be a lewd act in front of several onlookers.

We’ll keep an eye on the lawsuit story as it develops.

