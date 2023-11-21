Listen Live
Local

Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available

Published on November 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Books

Source: @WOCInTech / Radio One Digital

Students at the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority Institutions of Higher Education (MIHEs) will have the opportunity to learn and earn next summer through a 10-week paid summer internship within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The program will expose, engage and educate students through real world experience within divisions of NCDNCR. The internships may be at one of the state historic sites, North Carolina Symphony, N.C. Art Museum, State Parks, N.C. Aquarium, State Capitol, North Carolina Zoo, or another state attraction. Essential components include professional development, leadership training and networking opportunities. Some internship opportunities will be on site and some will be virtual. The program is a partnership with the state’s HBCUs and MIHEs.

Rising juniors, seniors and graduate students may apply. Interested candidates should submit an application, resume, cover letter and transcript. To apply for an internship, visit https://www.ncdcr.gov/hbcumihe-summer-internship-program.

Requirements of this internship program:

• Must have a cover letter, transcript and attached resume.

• Must have a 2.5 or higher GPA

• Must be a current student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Minority Institution of Higher Education (MIHE) in the state of North Carolina

• Must work 40 hours per week for 10 weeks this summer and will be paid $17.00 per hour

For additional information contact Charles Graves at HBCUintern@dncr.nc.gov.

The closing date to apply is January 8, 2024.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural ResourcesThe N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency.
The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the North Carolina Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Paid HBCU-MIHE Summer Internships Available  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
K975 Ciara $10K For The Holidays
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close