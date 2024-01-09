K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The good news after Carolina’s 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, was that the 2023 season, had finally ended. After entering the season with hopes and dreams of competing for a division title, the Panthers limped to a 2-15 record and fired their head coach in the middle of the season for the second straight season. While the expectations outside the building weren’t as high as they were inside the building, this season is arguably the worst in franchise history, surpassing the struggles of 2001 and 2010. To say that this season was a surprise would be an understatement, including to those who cover the team on a day-to-day basis.

Yesterday on the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ, Gabe McDonald from Queen City News, joined the show to talk about what surprised him the most from Carolina’s disastrous season, if Bryce Young’s struggles are a cause for concern for the future, he weighs in on Dave Tepper’s decision to fire Scott Fitterer, and what Brian Burns’s future looks like after a disappointing season.

Gabe McDonald Talks Disasterous Panthers Season was originally published on wfnz.com