K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the biggest moves of the coaching cycle in the NFL so far came down Tuesday when the Tennessee Titans parted way with head coach Mike Vrabel after six seasons.

Vrabel posted a 54-45 record in those six campaigns in Nashville, three of which resulted in playoff appearances. Those trips to the postseason all came consecutively from 2019-21, with the first one producing an AFC Championship appearance where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 35-24.

Vrabel immediately becomes one of the top available head coaches on the market. If New England is to come open, many expect they will become the favorite for him after he spent eight of his 14 seasons as a player. This shouldn’t be what deters the Panthers from making a run at him, though.

The Mac & Bone Show was very supportive of the idea of hiring Vrabel. “I think he’s the type of guy that you want to be your head coach. In fact, to me, he’d be ideal in Carolina. You have bring an offensive staff with you that going to fix Bryce Young, but everything else about commanding the room, having presence, people respecting you, understanding and coaching and knowing the game, Mike Vrabel checks every box with double checks.”

To hear more on Vrabel and the rookie season of Bryce, listen to the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to the Mac & Bone Show wherever you get your podcasts.

Charles Davis: Mike Vrabel Would Be Ideal in Carolina was originally published on wfnz.com