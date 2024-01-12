WRAL reports that Johnson O. Akinleye, 12th chancellor of North Carolina Central University, has informed the Board of Trustees on Friday (Jan. 12) that he will retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
Akinleye has served as chancellor since June 2017. During his tenure, NCCU saw great success, including records for fundraising and research funding, an HBCU national football championship and a higher enrollment rate than all other UNC System schools.
Akinleye issued a statement to the NCCU community.
“I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this esteemed university through a period of growth and innovation, a period when the institution was primed for transformative change. I am immensely proud and truly gratified to have worked with very talented executive staff, a supportive Board of Trustees, a dedicated faculty and staff and thousands of caring and dedicated alumni across the nation and worldwide during the past eight-plus years.”
Read Chancellor Akinleye’s full statement here.
NC Central Chancellor Plans To Retire At End of 23-24 Academic Year was originally published on foxync.com
