Durham Native Jooselord Drops Energetic Video For “Oh Yeah”

Durham native Jooselord has been rocking the local indie rap scene with his blend of fiery bars and rockstar-like stage presence. That is on full display in the music video for his latest single, “Oh Yeah.”
The clip, which was unveiled on April 1, consists of footage from the rapper’s stage shows throughout 2023. The video not only showcases his versatility as an artist, but also the insane energy of his loyal fanbase (known affectionately as his “pirates”).
Bringing a much-needed energy with his Krawzbonez collective, Jooselord continues to prove that he is the one to watch… but don’t take our word for it! Watch the music video for “Oh Yeah” above!
