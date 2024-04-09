Listen Live
Jade Ramey Shoots Down Claims She Was Sex Worker For Diddy

Jade Ramey, a woman accused of being a sex worker for Sean "Diddy" Combs by producer Lil Rod, shot down the claim.

Published on April 9, 2024

Moroccan Playboy Nights Birthday Celebration For French Montana

Jade Ramey, a model who was named in the Sean “Diddy” Combs lawsuit brought by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, has spoken publicly amid the chatter surrounding the Bad Boy mogul. Jade Ramey confirmed that she and Diddy did date but shot down claims that she was a sex worker in his employ.

Entertainment Tonight exclusively reports that Jade Ramey offered a statement about the accusation by way of her publicist, essentially stating that the relationship between her and Diddy was of a romantic sort and not a sexual business transaction.

From ET:

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” Ramey tells ET. “How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

She added, “We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

Jones named Ramey, Yung Miami, and Daphne Joy as sex workers who were paid monthly by Combs with Joy, who is the ex of rapper 50 Cent, saying that Jones’ accusation was false. Jones is suing Combs for sexual assault and harassment along with saying he is owed money for production work last year.

Photo: Natasha Campos / Getty

Jade Ramey Shoots Down Claims She Was Sex Worker For Diddy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

