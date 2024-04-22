Listen Live
Home

Kyle’s Message of the Day: Never Take Your People For Granted

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kyle Santillan

Source: provided by Kyle Santillan / Radio One Digital

Let Kyle Santillian start your weekdays off right with his motivational messages on The Morning Hustle!

Whether reminding you to appreciate those who love and care for you, or giving you some inspiration to get your hustle on for the day, it’s always a good thing to get your day started on a positive note…and of course, a word from Lo to send you on your way.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

 

Kyle’s Message of the Day: Never Take Your People For Granted  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

Local Hip-Hop Artist/Educator Joshua “Rowdy” Rowsey Passes Away

Karlie Redd
Showtime Says

Karlie Redd Gets $300K For Sex Toys Molded From Her Booty And Vagina

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline
Local

Raleigh Ranked in Top 5 Most Boring Cities

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Entertainment

Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

Kountry Wayne on Ryan Cameron Uncensored
Local

Kountry Wayne Bringing ‘The King of Hearts’ Tour to Durham

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close