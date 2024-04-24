CeeLo Green Hopes To Turn Rico Wade’s Home Into A Museum

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

CeeLo Green is working on keeping Rico Wade’s legacy alive for years to come. He purchased his home with hopes of turning it into a museum.

As reported by HipHopDX, the Goodie Mob founding member is grieving the loss of his friend and collaborator, Rico Wade. On Monday (April 15), CeeLo shared a very lengthy social media post announcing he has purchased one of Wade’s homes. The house in question served as the second studio that the Dungeon Family collective primarily recorded out of after growing out of their original location.

“We moved into ‘the White House’ because by unanimous decision, Rico Wade was appointed commander [in] chief of Atlanta music culture,” CeeLo wrote on Instagram. “Our success bought us all homes of our own and the White House was an empty nest. Mr. Wade decided on something more domestic to raise his new family, which was his [quaint] and reserved taste in the first place.”

He would go on to reveal that the property would eventually deteriorate due to tenants who reportedly failed to keep up with the maintenance. “It was too important and invaluable to leave it be. The asking price was around 1 million, I would’ve paid more!” CeeLo said. “I’m proud to say me and my real estate partner… my sister did that for the family! My pleasure.” He would go on to reveal that he will be turning the home into an exhibit. “One day soon it will be a museum, archiving our rich musical history. You’ll be the first to know… and if you’re ever in Atlanta on the southside, come see us sometime and we will take good care of you, the way Father took care of us. #facts one time for Mr. Wade.”

Back in 2019, Big Boi purchased the crew’s original recording home aptly called the Dungeon. It is now available for rent via Airbnb. Rico Wade’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

