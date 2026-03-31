Michael Ealy to Speak at NC A&T April 7

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is bringing a familiar face from film and television to campus this spring.

Actor Michael Ealy will headline the Spring 2026 edition of the Chancellor’s Speaker Series on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. inside Harrison Auditorium.

The event, titled “Quarter Zips and Matcha Moods,” will center on topics like responsibility, lifestyle, and personal development, especially for college-aged men. Organizers say the conversation will also explore how intentional choices can shape growth and maturity.

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The discussion will be moderated by Christian Robinson, an A&T graduate who previously served as student body president and now works as an attorney advising startup founders.

Ealy has built a long-standing career across both television and film. Most recently, he appeared in the STARZ series Power Book II: Ghost and the Hulu drama Reasonable Doubt.

Fans can also expect to see him take on a major role as Malcolm X in the upcoming Prime Video series The Greatest, which focuses on the life of Muhammad Ali.

His film credits include projects like Fatale, The Intruder, and The Perfect Guy, the latter earning him an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Event Details

Tickets for the event will be available starting March 30 at the university’s ticket office in Brown Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The speaker series continues to bring notable voices to campus, giving students and the community a chance to engage in meaningful conversations beyond the classroom.