Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

King Harris and Zonnique put their music knowledge to the test by blind ranking their father T.I.’s top four songs.

TIP closed out Hot 107.9’s 2026 Birthday Bash ATL in historic fashion, marking 30 years since the legendary concert series first launch. With decades of Atlanta rap history tied to the event, it was only right for the King of the South to headline the celebration and shut the stage down.

Both King and Zonnique were in the building to support their pops and stopped by the media room to chop it up with Hip-Hop Wired ahead of the performance.

King, who is currently on tour with T.I. alongside his older brother Domani, said he was hoping to be on stage, but he didn’t want to miss his interview.

“He’s [T.I.] is performing right now, I’m supposed to be on stage, but I couldn’t miss this. I’ll be on all the new ones. My pops is headlining Birthday Bash I gotta be here. I was hoping to get two songs, they didn’t get me in there.”

The Harris family presence was felt through Birthday Bash, showing TIP’s household is full of stars. Fans inside State Farm showed love every time his classic records came on.

When Hip-Hop Wired asked King and Zonnique to blind rank T.I.’s top four songs, things got complicated fast. TIP’s discography is so deep that picking one standout record over another almost felt impossible.

Love K97.5? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Still, after going back and forth, both siblings agreed that “24’s” deserves the top spot as T.I.’s greatest record.

Source: @zonniquejailee / Instagram

Check out Hip-Hop Wired’s full interview with King and Zonnique below, expeditiously.

T.I.'s Children King Harris & Zonnique Crown "24's" As His Best Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com