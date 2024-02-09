Once again it’s on! A month after Katt Williams let off shots on, well, everyone, Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay continues to get social media buzzing and hollering with his eye-opening interviews. And once again, it’s courtesy of one of the entertainment game’s most famous comedians, Mo’Nique.

Sitting down with Shannon Sharpe on what’s the hottest podcast out on these streets in 2024, Mo’Nique opened up about all the rumors you might’ve heard about her over the years and aired out any and everyone who she felt did her dirty throughout that time period. From Oprah and Tyler Perry to Kevin Hart and Reverend Al Sharpton; Mo’Nique has a bone to pick with a few people, and we didn’t even know it was this deep and disappointing.

We’re not gonna lie, we’re kinda fearing for Shannon’s career at this point because the people he’s been having on his show have been airing out some dirty laundry from some of the game’s heavyweight hitters. Be safe out there, Unc!

Here are the 8 things we learned from Mo’Nique on Club Shay Shay.

8 Things We Learned From Mo’Nique On ‘Club Shay Shay’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Oprah did what? When Oprah had Mo’Nique’s brother on the show, Oprah called up Mo’Nique and told her that he was going on there to apologize about molesting her when they were young. Mo’Nique says that she told Oprah she wanted no parts of that. Oprah offered to scrap the show, but Mo’Nique said she didn’t have to do that either. While Mo’Nique appreciated that Oprah called her to tell her about the show, she was shocked when she saw that her mother, father and other brother were going to be featured, too—as Oprah didn’t tell her about them. She said she felt betrayed.

2. More Oprah… Mo’Nique reveals that Lee Daniels originally offered her the role of Gloria Gaines in The Butler, but Oprah called Daniels up and asked for the role. Because Daniels had no power or money, he apologized to Mo’Nique as he felt he had to give Oprah what she wanted. The same thing happened when Lee was going to do the biopic of Richard Pryor and offered Mo’Nique the role of his grandmother. Oprah called up and asked to be cast in that role. Mo’Nique stops short of saying that Oprah was sabotaging her career. But she did say she’d like to have a conversation with Oprah about some thangs.

3. Tyler? Talking about how Tyler Perry basically ruined her reputation by starting the rumor that she was “difficult” to work with, Mo’Nique says she has an audio recording of Tyler admitting to the rumor and promising to fix it. Apparently she even let Shannon Sharpe hear the audio, and Shannon offered to have a sit-down between the three of them to hash out the situation.

4. During her drama with Tyler Perry, Mo’Nique says that people tried to speak to Perry on her behalf including the Rev. Al Sharpton. After hearing the audio she had of Perry admitting he did her wrong, Sharpton told her he’d speak to Perry. Six months went by without a word from Sharpton, but one day he popped up on podium saying: “We don’t need to fly commercial cause we could fly Tyler Perry’s private jet!” And there went that support for her.

5. Even more TP, with Kevin Hart Talking about Kevin Hart, Mo’Nique says that Hart also reached out to Tyler Perry and after having that conversation promised Mo’Nique that he’d hold her down and partner with her on whatever projects she had in the chamber. The man even wrote her a check to help her while she and her family were down and out. However, when it came time to partner with her on bringing back her talk show, Hart’s manager deaded the deal and backed out. When she called Hart about it he said it was miscommunication and that he would fix it. That was two years ago—and they haven’t spoken since. Damnit, Kevin!

6. Almost Blown Up Mo’Nique says that while she was filming on the set of Almost Christmas, her trailer literally blew up and the film’s producer, Will Packer, didn’t seem to care. Even after people on set were warning him that they smelled gas, he blew it off and walked away. Once they informed everyone about the explosion, they were only concerned with the whereabouts of the wigs for the movie. Christ on crutches.

7. The comedian also had an issue with Tiffany Haddish saying she doesn’t do business like Mo’Nique and is glad she doesn’t have a husband like hers. Mo’Nique simply said: “Tiffany, if you had a husband like mine you may not have two DUIs. If you had a husband like mine you may not be caught up in what looks like you could’ve been grooming a child. And I speak that with no judgement.” Don’t talk about Mo’Nique’s husband unless you want that ether, b.

8. Would you rather… Reminiscing about doing D.L. Hughley’s radio show, Mo’Nique says that it was all good until she played a game of “Would You Rather” and it involved her husband in some weird sexual situations. When she called D.L. to complain about it, he blew her off and said: “That’s how we do it.” Needless to say, she didn’t appreciate the response.