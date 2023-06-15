Michael Jordan’s Iconic ‘Flu Game Sneakers’ Sold For Over $1M At Recent Auction

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Jordan’s famous “flu game sneakers” were recently auctioned off for a whopping total of $1.38 million!

The sneaker was sold by Goldin, a collectibles marketplace based in New Jersey.

MJ wore the classic kicks during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA finals in Salt Lake City, where he scored 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Chicago Bulls while (allegedly) battling food poisoning.

After the game the sports legend gifted the signed item to Utah Jazz’s ball boy, Preston Truman, who previously, brought Jordan applesauce before games.

Preston Truman kept the souvenir until 2013 when he made a deal with Grey Flannel Auctions to put them up for sale. They eventually went for $104,765.

Goldin founder, Ken Goldin, who led the latest transaction, deemed the shoes “the most valuable sneakers of all time.”

Do you think the purchaser will wear these shoes?