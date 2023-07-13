Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Zayy Proves That He’s No Amateur On The Mic

We have now reached episode 25 of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles, and it’s time for Zayy to step up to the mic!
Straight from the 919, Zayy shares that it’s a full circle moment, as he used to freestyle over the radio when he was younger! Now, he’s working on his 7th project, and he proves that he is a true student of Hip Hop! You definitely have to check out his freestyle in the video above!
Listen to his latest single, “Bounce II,” featuring Anaia Lachelle!
