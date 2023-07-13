Listen Live
Ride With Remedy: Freestyles

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Zayy Proves That He’s No Amateur On The Mic

Published on July 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

We have now reached episode 25 of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles, and it’s time for Zayy to step up to the mic!

Straight from the 919, Zayy shares that it’s a full circle moment, as he used to freestyle over the radio when he was younger! Now, he’s working on his 7th project, and he proves that he is a true student of Hip Hop! You definitely have to check out his freestyle in the video above!

Listen to his latest single, “Bounce II,” featuring Anaia Lachelle!

PAST EPISODES:

RELATED TAGS

freestyle hip hop Local Music Ride With Remedy Freestyles TM Zayy

More from K97.5
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close