7 Things We Learned From Beyoncé’s New ‘RENAISSANCE World Tour’ Film

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After months of waiting, teasers and trailers, and swanky, star-studded premieres, RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé is here – and fans are flocking in droves to the theatres. Filling the seats in their finest RENAISSANCE couture, fans wait with bated breath for insider details, must-see moments, and over-the-top fashion from a living icon, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter.

In other words: Everything they don’t know but always wanted to know about Beyoncé’s history-making worldwide RENAISSANCE extravaganza.

Written, produced, and directed by Beyoncé, the RENAISSANCE film shined on the big screen Thursday, November 30, with $5 million in previews and is expected to bring in between $17 million and $20 million this weekend.

The highly-anticipated concert documentary aims to give fans and audiences a peek behind the curtain of Beyoncé’s recent tour world. Beyonce is open about how the pressures of the industry can get to her.

“I’m a human, not a machine. Balance is my biggest obstacle,” she says.

Tour cameo celebs such as Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Diana Ross, and Megan Thee Stallion also appear in the film. After seeing the film, “Destiny’s Child” member Michelle Williams could hardly control her excitement and “roses” for her friend and group mate, Beyoncé.

Michelle said on Instagram, “Beyoncé’s new film is awesome. It is amazing. I’m trying to find an adjective that is appropriate. Every time she shows the world something, she continues to show a new level of how hard she works and still balances her personal life being a wife, mother, sister, friend. A daughter. She does it all.”

With RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé now in AMC Theatres worldwide, here are seven things we’ve learned so far.

Beyoncé got frequent sinus infections during the RENAISSANCE World Tour tour.

Due to crazy smoke effects on stage and back-to-back tour dates, Beyoncé says she frequently suffered sinus infections and was once diagnosed with bronchitis. Beyoncé kept singing through the nasal difficulties and is seen in the film getting IV treatments.

There’s a mini “Destiny’s Child” reunion moment from Houston.

Though not the full reunion that fans have been talking about, Beyoncé‘s tour film does show backstage footage of all five members together during the Houston tour stop. Beyoncé describes the moment as “healing.”

Blue Ivy saved “Diva.”

During the tour, there was reported talk about removing “Diva” from the final setlist. Blue Ivy told a group of decision-makers, “You can’t take away that song.” And though Beyoncé didn’t like Blue Ivy jumping into the conversation, the song eventually became a RENAISSANCE World Tour concert set staple.

Blue Ivy talks in Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE film about social media and making ‘haters her motivators’.

After her first performance, one of Blue Ivy’s friends saw negative public reaction on social media. After Blue Ivy got wind of it, she read some of the comments (which Beyoncé necessarily didn’t like). Blue Ivy became determined to practice more, do better on stage, and keep performing.

Beyoncé had knee surgery one week before the RENAISSANCE World Tour.

The RENAISSANCE World Tour focused on her dancers – led by dance captain Amari Marshall – which some fans noticed seeing less intricate steps from the Queen herself. Beyoncé shares how she made a conscious decision for this change and had knee surgery one week before the start of the tour.

Cardi B’s participation in the “Mute Challenge” makes it in the RENAISSANCE film.

RENAISSANCE is chocked full of video footage from the audience throughout Club Renaissance worldwide. Teyana Taylor and Lizzo (both who attended the tour multiple times) appear singing along with Queen Bey. And there is a video selfie of Cardi B understanding the “Mute Challenge” assignment.

All of Beyoncé’s children were on tour too.

Motherhood is a consistent theme throughout the new film. Beyoncé gets candid about balancing her business ventures, tour, and family life. To that end, the film shows Beyoncé‘s children behind the stage, showing the world that the multihyphenate was committed to keeping her family close no matter where she was in the world.

