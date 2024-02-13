Kanye West Makes $19 Million On Merch (Video)

Recently, Kanye West declared his triumph over cancel culture. During an encounter with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, February 12, the controversial rapper, accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori, shared his joy about his Vultures Vol. 1 album reaching the top spot on streaming platforms. He also revealed that he had faced financial difficulties, nearly facing bankruptcy after losing all his corporate partnerships in 2022. However, relocating his business operations to Italy turned out to be a saving grace for him.
“We made it through,” Ye stated. “We survived the cancellation. We’re back at No. 1.”
In a discussion with TMZ, West emphasized that his ability to express his thoughts openly, coupled with his diverse talents in music and fashion, enabled him to overcome challenges. His album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, dominated streaming platforms after its delayed release, generating significant revenue from merchandise sales, including YZY Pod shoes and clothing items.
Addressing his controversial remarks and efforts to make amends with the Jewish community, West expressed his belief that some of his statements were truthful. Despite past apologies, he remains firm in his convictions, asserting that Black people cannot be antisemitic.
Kanye West’s scheduled apology video, intended to precede his latest album, is now anticipated to be featured in an interview with Justin LaBoy. Stay tuned for more insights from his upcoming interview.
