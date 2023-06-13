Ride With Remedy Freestyles: YM Beezy, Tru Prince & Rich Dunk

*NOTE: This contains explicit language

This week, DJ Remedy introduces us to three local artists looking to make a name for themselves in the K975 studios. First up, we got YM Beezy and Tru Prince, repping Roxboro. They share their influences and showcase their unique flows over a Wu-Tang classic. They also preview their track, “Table Dance,” coming soon to all music platforms.

We also get a hot freestyle from Rich Dunk, straight from the “Queen City,” Charlotte, NC. Representing Da Baby’s Billion Dollar Baby Ent., he blesses the “Kobe” episode of Remedy’s freestyles with a one-take performance, including his latest single, “Skrrt Off,” now available on all platforms!