Over 100 McDonald’s Employees Claim Sexual Assault and Abuse

Published on July 18, 2023

McDonalds Logo

Source: M. Voegel / Vector Comm

Over 100 workers at McDonald’s have spoken out about the horrific conditions they operate in, allegedly suffering from sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying.

A BBC investigation has found that some workers, as young as 17, claim they were groped and harassed and others felt forced to quit.

Meanwhile, senior managers were said to never act on complaints, engendering the allegedly toxic culture.

McDonald’s employs over 170,000 people across 1,450 restaurants in the UK and is on of the country’s largest private sector employees.

But alongside this, it is also one of the country’s youngest workforces and due to the licensing system McDonald’s uses, people are often not directly employed by the company.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said “we deeply apologise” and that all allegations will be investigated with the most severe outcome for proven breaches of conduct.

They added that “there is no place for harassment, abuse or discrimination of any kind at McDonald’s.”

